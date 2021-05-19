Dodgers rally past Diamondbacks 4-2 for 7th win in 8 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the seventh inning scored the tying and go-ahead runs when Josh Rojas dropped the ball in right field, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. Mookie Betts followed with a ground-rule double as the Dodgers capitalized on two walks and a glaring miscue to take a 4-2 lead. Arizona has been outscored 16-4 in losing the first three games of the series. The Diamondbacks lost their fourth in a row overall and ninth straight on the road after manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the fifth for arguing an interference call. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his ninth save.