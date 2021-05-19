Body found in debris of burned trailer in western Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say they discovered a body in the debris of a burned travel trailer. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the person and determine what caused the fire. The sheriff’s office and the fire department in the community of Golden Valley responded to a report of a structure fire late Monday. They found the body after putting out the fire. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office.