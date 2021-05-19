Arizona governor signs bill legalizing drug-testing strips

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation legalizing test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl and potentially help avoid deadly overdoses. The measure signed Wednesday by the Republican governor was overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature and championed by freshman Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh. Her 25-year-old son died last year after taking what he thought was a prescription pain pill that turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Ducey says the state wants drug users to get treatment and until they do it’s important to give them tools to avoid overdoses.