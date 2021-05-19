Arizona finds 540 new COVID-19 cases, another 17 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 540 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 874,605 and 17,497 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose slightly to 607. Of those, 176 were in ICUs. Meanwhile, almost 5.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona. Over 3.1 million people, or 44% of the state’s eligible population, have received at least one dose. Over 2.6 million are fully vaccinated. Arizona health officials are hoping for a higher demand as this marks the first full week where children ages 12-15 can get vaccinated.