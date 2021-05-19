2 men facing charges in fatal shooting at a Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two men each are facing 11 counts of aggravated assault in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel. One man was killed and six other men and one woman suffered non-life threatening injuries. Court records show 21-year-old Reymel Latre and 18-year-old Camron Anderson were identified after police investigators reviewed surveillance video of the May 9 incident. Police say 21-year-old Jaziah Shakor Causey was found dead in the elevator lobby while multiple people were shot and wounded in the hotel lobby.