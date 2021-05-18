Phoenix mother of 3 found dead in home, kids unharmed

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect in the suspicious death of a Phoenix mother of three. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said officers were led Monday night to do a welfare check after two toddlers were seen crying and alone on an apartment porch. She says officers entered the apartment and found a woman with “obvious signs of trauma.” They also found an infant unharmed. All three children were taken to a hospital where doctors determined they were in good condition. They were released but Justus did not say to whose custody. Justus, who did not identify the woman, said investigators confirmed she was the children’s mother. The investigation remains ongoing.