Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two more deaths. Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,740 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll is now 1,295. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated. Nez visited vaccination sites in Kayenta and Chinle on Tuesday to offer his support for health care workers and to encourage local residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which now is available to individuals who are 12 years of age and older.