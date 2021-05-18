Griner gets 43rd career double-double, Phoenix tops Mystics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 17 points, Brittney Griner had 14 points and 10 rebounds for a franchise-record 43rd career double-double, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 91-70. Brianna Turner also had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Phoenix. Kia Nurse added 12 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 10 points and five assists as every Mercury starter scored in double figures. Tina Charles led Washington with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Charles scored 10 points in the first quarter to move into ninth place on the WNBA career list — becoming the 11th player in league history to reach 6,000 points.