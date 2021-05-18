Gavin Lux hits 1st grand slam, Dodgers top Arizona 9-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 for their sixth victory in seven games. Gavin Lux hit his first career grand slam and Julio Urías pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning. Mookie Betts hit a leadoff homer and Chris Taylor added a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the fifth inning before Lux broke it open in the seventh, putting his second homer of the season into the short right field porch off Kevin Ginkel with the bases loaded. Nick Ahmed had an RBI double for the injury-depleted Diamondbacks, who have lost six of seven after dropping two to LA.