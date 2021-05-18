US eases asylum restrictions at border amid legal challenges

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is reshaping how it’s using pandemic-related powers to rapidly expel migrants from the country and effectively end asylum at the border. The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday confirmed it was taking steps to ease more than a year of asylum restrictions that have led border authorities to expel single adults and many migrant families with older children. An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union says the changes are a result of negotiations to settle a lawsuit. The administration has agreed to eventually let in about 250 people a day through border crossings to seek refuge in the United States and stop flying families across the border to be expelled.