Arizona man arrested after explosive materials found at home

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A Sierra Vista man is jailed without bond after authorities say remains of an explosive device were found in his home along with chemical compounds and hazardous explosive materials. Sierra Vista police say 35-year-old James Jaggers III was taken into custody Monday night on suspicion of endangerment and five counts each of manufacturing prohibited weapons and possession of a prohibited weapon. Police received reports of an explosion with debris in the roadway at Jaggers’ house. Officers found several pieces of what appeared to be a broken bowling ball in the roadway and in neighboring property with most of the debris in Jaggers’ yard. Jaggers told police he was just mixing compounds, but investigators determined the debris was the remains of a homemade explosive device.