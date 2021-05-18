Amid threats to members, House to vote on new security

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say that threats to members of Congress have more than doubled this year. And many members say they now fear for their personal safety more than they did before the siege of the Capitol by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6. Several lawmakers say they have boosted security measures to protect themselves and their families, money for which will be part of a broad $1.9 billion spending bill that the House will vote on this week. A separate measure would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack.