Suit targets laws that opponents say hurt Native Americans

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Native American voting rights organizations and four tribes challenging new laws they say are part of a broader scheme by the Montana Legislature to disenfranchise Native American voters. The Legislature passed bills to end Election Day voter registration and to prevent the paid collection of absentee ballots. Last year, a state judge ruled a law to limit ballot collection unfairly affected Native Americans living on reservations who might lack adequate mail, transportation and election services. Supporters noted that people can register and vote on the same day in the 30 days prior to an election.