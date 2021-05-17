Skip to Content

Pujols delivers RBI in debut, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 3-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles’ 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pujols went 1 for 4 while playing first base and batting cleanup for the defending World Series champions, who formally signed the 10-time All-Star on Monday after the Los Angeles Angels cut him earlier this month. Eduardo Escobar had an RBI single in the eighth for Arizona, which opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with its fifth loss in six games. Buehler dominated Arizona except one wild stretch in the fourth.

