Phoenix man rams girlfriend’s car with his 3 kids inside it

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested after allegedly ramming his girlfriend’s car that had his three children inside and then fleeing after the vehicle caught fire. Phoenix police say 34-year-old Bryan Swanson is jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault with a vehicle and three counts of child abuse. Court records show Swanson got into a fight with his girlfriend while they were both driving separate vehicles last Friday morning. Swanson’s children _ ages 4, 7 and 11 months _ were in his girlfriend’s car. Witnesses say Swanson ran into her vehicle and smoke began coming out of it. They say Swanson fled the scene on foot even though his children were screaming that the car was on fire. Swanson’s girlfriend got the three kids out safely.