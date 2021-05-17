Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths. Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,722 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll remains at 1,293. After four days of no reported coronavirus-related deaths, tribal health officials said there were five deaths Friday and one on both Saturday and Sunday. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.