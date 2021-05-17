DPS: Driver facing manslaughter in Mesa crash that killed 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Queen Creek man is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly driving impaired and causing a multi-vehicle crash in Mesa that killed a van driver and a motorcyclist. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 27-year-old Bryan Badillo was booked into a Maricopa County jail after the crash early Saturday. DPS officials say the car Badillo was driving struck another vehicle on U.S. 60 about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They say a motorcycle struck one of the cars and a 48-year-old rider was ejected and died of his injuries. DPS says the 60-year-old driver of a van lost control of his vehicle and struck the concrete median wall and died at the scene.