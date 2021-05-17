Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their vote count in the 2020 presidential election. The move is putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all Republicans, are scheduled Monday to refute allegations of election wrongdoing raised by the Republican state Senate leader and amplified by Trump. The showdown in Phoenix follows several days of heated rhetoric stemming from the state Senate’s recount and audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.