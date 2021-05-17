Arizona finds 468 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594. Of those, 199 were in ICUs. Meanwhile, more than 5.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona. Over 3.1 million people, or 43.8% of the state’s eligible population, have received at least one dose. Over 2.6 million are fully vaccinated. Arizona health officials are hoping for a spike in vaccine demand with doses now being available to children ages 12-15.