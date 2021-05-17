6 Phoenix police officers, 4 others exposed to pepper spray

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten people including six police officers have been taken to a hospital as a precaution after they were exposed to pepper spray and an unknown substance in the air. Police say officers were called about an unknown trouble at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. When they arrived, police say several people were running from an apartment. Two men and a woman told police that they were being held against their will by a man wielding a machete-like object and they used pepper spray to escape. Police say nobody was displaying any symptoms, but six officers who entered the apartment and the four people who had been inside were taken to a hospital to get checked out.