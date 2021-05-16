Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb launching a streaming network

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona sheriff is launching his own streaming network featuring sheriff’s departments from across the country. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said this is a passion project aimed to showcase law enforcement in the best way. Lamb told Phoenix TV station KPHO that no taxpayer dollars are being used for the project. The subscription-based network is called “American Sheriff” and will cost $4.99 per month. Lamb said the money will go to the production crew, the digital aspects of the network and eventually to some charities as well. After the past year of tenuous police relations nationwide, Lamb said he wants law enforcement to have a voice again.