Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Tribal health officials say the latest figures released Saturday evening pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,708 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll now is 1,292. After four days of no reported coronavirus-related deaths, tribal health officials say there 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday and five deaths including several that were delayed in reporting. Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation started vaccinating adolescents in the 12-to-15 age range late last week.