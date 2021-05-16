Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted the Phoenix Suns past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Playing without Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns were bailed out late by Moore. Utah could secure the top seed in the West with a win over Sacramento on Sunday night, but the Suns would get the top seed if the Jazz lose because Phoenix swept the season series from Utah. DeMar DeRozan led the 10th-seeded Spurs with 23 points.