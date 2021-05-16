Fedde’s arm, Hernandez’s HR push Nationals past D-backs 3-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Erick Fedde pitched seven scoreless innings, Yadiel Hernandez hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. Fedde had his best outing of the year, using 97 pitches to navigate seven innings while allowing just three hits and striking out four. Daniel Hudson pitched the eighth and Brad Hand handled the ninth to finish the shutout. Hand earned his fourth save. Arizona starter Luke Weaver pitched four scoreless innings before leaving the game with right shoulder discomfort.