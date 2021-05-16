Bonner scores 27 points, Sun beat Mercury 86-78

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 27 points against her former team to help the Connecticut Sun hold off the Phoenix Mercury 86-78 on Sunday night. Bonner, who played her first nine WNBA seasons with Phoenix, made a 3-pointer with 2:27 left to give Connecticut (2-0) the lead for good at 76-73, sparking a 7-0 run. Diana Taurasi had 19 points for the Mercury (1-1). Down 13 in the third quarter, Phoenix took the lead at 68-66 when Taurasi made the second of back-to-back 3-pointers with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter.