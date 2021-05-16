Arizona reports 482 new COVID-19 cases with 7 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 482 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths amid growing vaccination rates. The state Department of Health Services says the latest figures increased the totals to 872,978 cases and 17,466 known deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago. Arizona had reported 474 cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. Health officials say more than 5.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state with over 3.1 million Arizona residents _ 43.5% of the state’s population _ having received at least one shot. Overall, more than 2.6 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.