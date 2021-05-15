Suns rout short-handed Spurs 140-103, keep hope for top seed

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had 27 points and the Phoenix Suns maintained their hope of earning the top spot in the NBA and Western Conference with a 140-103 victory over the short-handed San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Phoenix moved within a game of Utah. The Jazz conclude their season Sunday in Sacramento while the Suns close a two-game series in San Antonio. Phoenix swept the season series with Utah. The Suns were without starting center Deandre Ayton due to an injury but did not rest anyone Saturday. Keldon Johnson had 18 points to lead San Antonio, which previously clinched 10th in the West and will face either Memphis or Golden State on the road Wednesday.