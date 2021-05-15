Escobar has 2 HRs, 7 RBIs as D-backs rout Nationals 11-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer, a two-run homer and tied a career high with seven RBIs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Washington Nationals 11-4 . Escobar broke the game open in the fourth when he launched a full-count, two-out pitch from Joe Ross deep into the right field seats that made it 6-2. He added a two-run shot off Austin Voth in the eighth. He also started the D-backs’ scoring with a two-run single in the first. The D-backs got a lopsided win one night after losing to the Nationals 17-2.