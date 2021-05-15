Arizona reports nearly 500 new virus cases, 12 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases and a dozen new deaths as coronavirus cases continue to remain fairly steady amid growing vaccination rates. The state Department of Health Services reported 474 new cases on Saturday. That brings the total since the pandemic began hitting the state early last year at 872,496. The 12 new deaths brought the total number tallied in Arizona to 17.459. Pima County officials on Friday dropped their mandatory mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in line with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but Phoenix still has a mask requirement.