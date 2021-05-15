14-year-old boy dies in Phoenix stabbing; woman arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 14-year-old boy who was involved in a fight with other males at a central Phoenix light rail station has died after being stabbed. Police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams says officers arrested a 30-year-old woman who they say stabbed the boy Friday night and booked her into jail on a second-degree murder charge. The fight involved several males and Williams says at some point Priscilla Urqualla fatally stabbed Quortez Conley. She was arrested at the scene. It wasn’t clear if Uqualla has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.