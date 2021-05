PHOENIX (AP) — Trea Turner hit his 14th career leadoff homer, and the Washington Nationals piled up six runs in the first inning on the way to a 17-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. That was plenty of help for Washington’s Max Scherzer, who breezed through the Diamondbacks’ injury-depleted lineup. The veteran right-hander threw five scoreless innings and gave up just two hits. The Diamondbacks have lost nine of their past 11 games.