New Mexico education department mandates diversity course

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Public Education Department is completing a mandatory, agency-wide diversity training this week. The agency says the mandate is a new facet of a plan to address an ongoing court order. A judge has reaffirmed the order to address inadequate education services for Native Americans and other students, including a recent ruling to provide fast internet for students unable to attend classes in person. The department says educators need to be able to provide services for students of different cultural, linguistic, and income backgrounds. Separately, school staff are required to take diversity training under the Black Education Act.