Chasing baseball gold: Israeli team has big dreams for Tokyo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A handful of former Major League Baseball players is trying to help Team Israel capture Olympic gold this summer in Tokyo. Israel has already qualified for the six-team tournament, giving them a 50-50 chance of bringing home one of the medals. It’s the first team sport appearance for Israel at the Olympics since the soccer team made it in 1976. Among the former big leaguers on Israel’s roster are four-time MLB All-Star Ian Kinsler, Danny Valencia, Ryan Lavarnway and Josh Zeid. Team Israel has been practicing in Arizona since many of its players are Jewish-American and live in the U.S.