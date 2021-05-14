Arizona confirms 854 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s daily new COVID-19 case count is continuing a week-long upward trend with 854 known cases along with nine deaths. The state Department of Health Services’ latest figures Friday come as some cities and counties wrestle with whether to follow new guidance and allow the fully vaccinated to mostly cease mask-wearing. Since Saturday, daily case numbers in Arizona have ping-ponged within the 400 to 600-plus range. Arizona’s total cases and related deaths since the pandemic’s onset now stand at 872,022 and 17,447, respectively. The CDC on Thursday eased mask-wearing restrictions for fully vaccinated people. The announcement has prompted municipalities like Pima County to re-evaluate mask mandates.