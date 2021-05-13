Wildfire forces evacuations in former mining town Old Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Old Bisbee are under evacuation orders due to a wildfire that authorities say is threatening 30 structures in the former mining town. The fire began Thursday evening at Zacatecas Canyon and the cause is under investigation. Bisbee police and firefighters say the wildfire has burned about 30 acres and a temporary shelter has been set up at St. Patrick’s Church in Bisbee. Cochise County authorities didn’t immediately know how many people have had to be evacuated from Old Bisbee, which is a tourist attraction.