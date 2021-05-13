Rogers keeps rolling, Marlins beat Diamondbacks 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six strong innings and Jesús Aguilar had three more hits to lead the Miami Marlins over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. Rogers has been one of the top rookies in the National League. He allowed one run and four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Miguel Rojas, Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall each had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who earned a split of the four-game series. After going 9 for 17 with three homers and seven RBIs in the series, Aguilar is batting .362 on the road this season. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly went 6 1/3 innings and took the loss.