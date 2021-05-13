Ready, aim, duck: MLB pitchers living on the wild side

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball pitchers are hitting batters and throwing wild pitches at record rates in the modern era. The reasons for the trend are varied. Pitchers are throwing as hard as ever and nasty breaking balls in the dirt are difficult to block. Some suggest that retaliation for hit batters isn’t as common in today’s game, which takes the taboo out of letting a pitch get away. There’s always the risk of injury when baseballs get away from pitchers. Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took a 97 mph fastball to the face in April. He wasn’t seriously injured.