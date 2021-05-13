Police: Couple fabricated story of infant in stolen pickup

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a couple whose pickup truck was stolen fabricated a story about a baby being in the vehicle because they wanted police to respond rapidly to the reported theft. Police said 40-year-old Stormee Wagner and 37-year-old James E. Wagner were arrested Wednesday after investigators became suspicious and determined that there was no infant in the truck taken by a man and a woman whom the couple had just met. Online court records that might indicate whether the Wagners had lawyers who could speak on their behalf weren’t immediately available. Jail records indicated that they were arrested on suspicion of making a false report to law enforcement.