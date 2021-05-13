Democrats search for a strategy to combat GOP voting laws

Democrats are trying to settle on a strategy for combating a wave of restrictive voting laws from Republican-controlled states. The new laws are inspired by former President Donald Trump’s lie that he lost last year’s election due to voter fraud. A Democratic voting bill would neutralize many of these laws, but its prospects in the evenly divided Senate are grim. That’s left Democrats counting on lawsuits and possible intervention by the Justice Department. But those could take months or longer and are at the mercy of a federal judiciary increasingly stocked with conservative judges. Some civil rights leaders met with Vice President Kamala Harris last week to discuss the issue.