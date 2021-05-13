Border Patrol tent facility in Texas evacuated during storm

DONNA, Texas (AP) — A compound of tents to detain migrant children and families was evacuated for hours when struck by fierce winds in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. All migrants at the Border Patrol’s holding center in Donna, Texas, were moved to other Border Patrol facilities in Rio Grande Valley. Operations resumed Wednesday morning, with new arrivals being admitted. The storm developed late Tuesday and brought overnight wind gusts over 70 mph. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department says about 150 out of 1,325 unaccompanied migrant children held in an adjoining facility were evacuated.