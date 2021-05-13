Booker hits late free throws, Suns top Trail Blazers 118-117

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker hit two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker’s winning foul shots were set up when Portland forward Robert Covington was fouled and missed both free throws with 4.4 seconds left, giving the Suns one last chance. Booker was fouled by Norman Powell as he went up for a jumper with 2.4 seconds remaining and Portland guard C.J. McCollum missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer to seal Phoenix’s win.