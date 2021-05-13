Bill legalizing drug-testing strips heads to Ducey’s desk

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has approved a bill legalizing test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl and potentially help avoid deadly overdoses. The measure already unanimously passed the Senate, so Thursday’s 48-11 House vote sends it to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his consideration. The measure by Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh was prompted by last year’s death of her 25-year-old son, Landon Marsh. She testified in February that he made a stupid mistake when he took what he thought was a prescription pain pill and died of a fentanyl overdose. She says a stupid mistake should not cost a life.