Bid to build luxury camping site east of Flagstaff rejected

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has rejected a bid to construct a a luxury camping site with more than 770 lodging units east of Flagstaff. The proposed Two Guns Resort was also slated to include water parks, a pet resort and drive-in theater among other amenities. KNAU reports that at a public hearing Wednesday, supervisors questioned developer John Gunderman about a lack of evacuation plans as well as fire department services. The Two Guns area doesn’t have a fire district and the city of Winslow declined to provide fire emergency services for Gunderman’s development. Supervisors also expressed concern that Gunderson had not conducted an archaeological survey of the area.