Arizona’s state-run sites opens vaccinations to kids 12-15

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s seven state-run vaccination sites have started offering the Pfizer COVID-19 shot to kids ages 12-15. Thursday’s move followed actions by federal health regulators to expand emergency authorizations for the vaccine. Arizona has nearly 400,000 youths ages 12-15 and they represent nearly 5.6% of the state’s population. The expanded availability applies only to the Pfizer vaccine, which until now has been only available to ages 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people 18 and older. Arizona has four state-run vaccination sites in metro Phoenix and one each in Flagstaff, Tucson and Yuma.