Arizona joins 12 GOP states in ending extra unemployment pay

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is joining a growing number of Republican governors who are stopping payment of an extra $300 per week for unemployed workers to force people to return to work.

Thursday’s announcement goes into effect in July and means unemployed Arizonans will again get $240 per week, the second lowest weekly pay in the nation.

Ducey is continuing federally sponsored programs that extend the standard 26 weeks of pay by another 29 weeks and allow gig workers such as Uber drivers to qualify for unemployment pay.