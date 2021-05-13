Amazon seeks to hire 75,000; offers $100 to vaccinated hires

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is seeking to hire 75,000 people in a tight job market and is offering bonuses to attract workers, including $100 for new hires who are already vaccinated for COVID-19. The jobs are for delivery and warehouse workers, who pack and ship online orders. Amazon, which already pays at least $15 an hour, gave out raises for some of its workers last month, and the company said Thursday that new hires will make an average of $17 an hour. Amazon didn’t say if it is having trouble finding workers, but other companies have said they are as Americans start traveling and going out again. In many parts of the country, Seattle-based Amazon said it will offer a $1,000 sign-on bonus to new hires.