4 men arrested in stabbing, fight at Chandler mall in March

9:01 pm AP - Arizona News

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say four men have been arrested in connection with an altercation at a Chandler mall two months ago. Witnesses say two groups of men began fighting inside the mall on March 12 and one man began stabbing others with a small knife. Three of the six people in one group received hospital treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. The four men in the other group all fled, but police say the altercation was captured on mall security video. On Thursday, police announced a man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault. Three others men are jailed on charges of disorderly conduct and misconduct involving weapons.

Associated Press

