WNBA tips off 25th anniversary season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will tip off its 25th season on Friday after an offseason that was full of player movement, including Candace Parker returning home to Chicago. The former league MVP headed home after playing her entire 13-year career in Los Angeles since being drafted by the Sparks. The 12 teams were also heading home this season after playing last year in a bubble in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic. While attendance will be limited, teams will play in their home markets.