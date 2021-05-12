Resort wants to use treated wastewater to supplement snow

An exclusive Montana resort wants to use treated wastewater to make snow to extend a ski season that’s shrinking due to climate change. Kaiser Health News reports the Department of Environmental Quality has issued a draft permit tentatively approving the plan and is expected to make a final decision later this year. Officials at the club say in addition to a longer ski season, the project would replenish the area’s watershed and keep streams running longer into the summer. It would also allow the resort to handle its increasing volume of wastewater, rather than discharging it directly into the Gallatin River.