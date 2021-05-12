Skip to Content

Poteet wins MLB debut, Marlins edge Diamondbacks 3-2

10:20 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Cody Poteet won his major league debut, Jesús Aguilar homered for a third straight game and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. The 26-year-old Poteet gave up a run in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth but was otherwise solid. He lasted five innings and the right-hander allowed just four hits, struck out six and didn’t walk anyone. Matt Peacock took the loss for the Diamondbacks after giving up three runs, two earned, over five innings.

